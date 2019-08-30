Old Abilene fire station getting new life

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The old Abilene Central Fire Station has been used for storage basically, since the new Station Number 1 was built on Grape Street.

There has not been a lot of activity at North Second and Mulberry Streets, but in January, the new owners officially took over. Doug and Georgia Hickson are excited to turn the old station into Abilene’s newest event venue, which means lots of change is on the way.

But as they say, the more things change, the more they stay the same, and they’ll be keeping much of the look and feel of the old fire station intact.

“I just want to keep the originality of it. It’s such a landmark for Abilene, being their old central station. It was built in the 1950s. It used to be their old 911 dispatch area, and so I think it’s really important to keep downtown as original as we can,” says Doug Hickson, Station 1.

There’s still work to do before Station 1 is ready to open for business.