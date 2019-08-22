Old courthouse now known as 1915 Taylor County Courthouse

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There was a major name change in the South Downtown of Abilene (SODA) District this week.

The courthouse at 301 Oak that had been officially known as the Old Courthouse since 1977 when the new courthouse became the courthouse of record in Taylor County is now known as the 1915 Taylor County Courthouse and is the courthouse of record in the county.

The 1977 courthouse that used to be the courthouse of record is now known as the Taylor County Courts Building, and is at 300 Oak, just across the street.

Taylor County Commissioners approved the name change this week as they prepare to apply for a grant that will help in a major renovation of the 1915 Taylor County Courthouse.

Commissioners moved into the building just this month from the courts building.

Both the move into the 1915 Taylor County Courthouse and the designation to the official Taylor County Courthouse is required for the application of the grant.