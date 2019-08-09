Old North Abilene building could house new daycare

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The old College Heights building in North Abilene is closer to having new life.

This week the Abilene City Council approved a permit to have a daycare in the building.

According to Day Nursery personnel who spoke at the city council meeting, when complete, they will be able to take care of about 150 to 160 children, which is about how many are on their waiting list.

There is currently no word on when construction will be complete, but the plan is to build a commercial kitchen in the old elementary school to feed the children.

Day Nursery is partnering with Hendrick and Hardin-Simmons on the project.