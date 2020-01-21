On the agenda: Abilene’s second January council meeting

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Abilene City Hall may be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but the evening council meeting for January is still planned to go on as scheduled.

This agenda has quite a bit going on, but there are several standout items. A pair of zoning requests could signal new development on Loop 322, just between Industrial Boulevard and Gateway Street. Developers want to turn around 17 acres of vacant land into a place with “a wide range of commercial activities”, including a truck and equipment rental business.

Speaking of new development, Parramore Square started a few years ago with some houses on Orange Street near downtown. Now, council will consider allowing a second part: town homes, built on the northern end of the block.

The next item of note is still closer to City Hall, just next door, in fact. Civic Plaza Hotel has been fenced in for some time now, following the City’s purchase of the property. The next step is the logical one – demolition. If the council approves, it could start as soon as February 10th, and take several months to complete. The cost is a little less than a half million dollars.

A final item on the agenda comes at Councilman Shane Price’s request. The meeting will include a discussion and public hearing on making Abilene a “sanctuary city for the unborn”. There won’t be any votes or action taken on the item, but expect lots of public comment.