On Time Defensive Driving classes are back

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- On Time Defensive Driving gives local drivers the opportunity to take in-person defensive driving classes to deal with court-related orders or insurance issues. They usually host these classes inside Potter’s Pizza.

“I have talked to a lot of people that have called, wanting to take defensive driving, and me having to tell them of course that we’re not having classes until the restaurants open back up,” said Owner of On Time Defensive Driving Mike Fomby.

While hosting online classes is an option, it can be difficult for some to attend those classes and there are a few hoops to jump through to set them up.

“Thought about going on and doing a Zoom class, but I would have to get licensed for that”, said Fomby, “we have to do our classes where we’re licensed. I can go out and get those amended, but it takes time.”

With classes starting up again inside Potter’s Pizza, these classes will be held to the same CDC safety regulations and protocols as the restaurant.

“We’re going to place the students at least six feet apart, hopefully further apart than that. We are also going to be in the count for the restaurant,” said Fomby.

Having classes inside a restaurant helps support a local business, while at the same time educating drivers in an effective way.

“If they come in and they need to take defensive driving, or they want to take defensive driving for insurance or they need to take defensive driving for that ticket dismissal, that we’re gonna remain safe. We’re gonna keep them safe, in a safe atmosphere,” said Fomby.

On Time Defensive Driving classes are Saturday’s from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Potter’s Pizza.