HAWLEY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Hawley Football team returned home after winning their state championship and making school history. Local residents showed their support for the team by wearing maroon and white and showing off some school pride.

Abbi Siller, running back and outside linebacker, said when the team returned from Arlington, They were welcomed with open arms and celebration.

“Coming home with all the sirens and the honks, the fireworks, the fireworks were crazy. It makes you feel like you’re really loved here,” Siller expressed.

Siller said as a senior, this is her last time playing football for the team. She is now planning on what comes next after graduation. She said she might play rugby in college, but Hawley will always hold a special place in her heart.

“Once a bearcat, always a bearcat,” Siller said.

Sophomore Jaydon Tatum, left guard, said he is sad to see all the senior members of the team leave, but is eager about what the next football season will bring. For now, he said will enjoy a break from football season.

“It’s kind of sad because I want to go play more football, I wanna play more games, but that relief of we’re done (and) were the best in the state. The relief is incredible,” Tatum expressed.