ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Heavy rain and winds swept through the Big Country on Monday afternoon causing a semi-truck to overturn leaving one dead on Interstate 20 in Nolan County.

According to Texas DPS, two California men were traveling east on Interstate 20 in a 2021 Freightliner truck tractor while towing a 2020 Great Dane semi-trailer.

The rain storm produced heavy downpours and high-speed winds traveling across the roadway when the 2021 Freightliner semi-truck experienced heavy rain and high winds causing the vehicle to overturn and collide with a guard rail near milepost 232 just 3 miles west of Roscoe.

Around 4:33 p.m. 27-year-old Kevin Ivan Lopez Hernandez of Los Angeles, CA was pronounced dead by Nolan County Justice of the Peace, Whitley May.

Hernandez was a passenger next to the driver of the truck Cheaney Dee Key of San Diego, CA. The Texas DPS report revealed the driver of the truck was wearing a seatbelt while the passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.