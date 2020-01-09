One house a complete loss after fire in South Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) – Abilene firefighters battled a massive house fire on the city’s south side early Wednesday afternoon.

Bela Brozsek was home when he saw the blaze and ran outside to catch video.

“I heard a bunch of sirens and I didn’t think anything of it until I opened the blinds, and then I could see the flames shooting up just out of the sky maybe 20 or 30 feet up in the air,” he said.

Abilene Fire Chief Cande Flores says the wind proved to be a dangerous ingredient for the flames.

“The wind as you can tell is pushing pretty hard right now, and as soon as those flames expose themselves, the wind was not going to let them come down, it was pushing it pretty hard,” he said.

The wind pushed the fire from the first house to the houses on either side of it. The first home is a complete loss, but firefighters were able to minimize damage to the second.

“The second house has some attic damage and probably is going to be a little extensive, mainly just in the attic space,” Flores said.

The surrounding neighbors are still reeling after the tragedy.

“Just really shocking to see something so close, you know,” Brozsek said.

A cause for the fire still hasn’t been released. No injuries were reported, but officials said several animals died in the first home. No one was at the first home when the fire sparked, officials said.