ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man had to be removed from his vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital after crashing on the Winters Freeway Thursday afternoon.

The driver flipped his vehicle, heading south, at around 2:00 p.m. Thursday on the Winters Freeway just north of US 277. This was a single-vehicle wreck.

KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that the crash victim had to be extracted by emergency services, and he was conscious at the time.

BigCountryHomepage.com will provide additional details as they are made available.