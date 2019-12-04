Live Now
One man killed in north Abilene drive-by shooting

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One man was killed in a Tuesday night drive-by shooting in north Abilene, according to police.

The suspect remains on the run. Neither a description of the suspect nor the suspect vehicle was immediately released.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Cedar Street at about 9:45 p.m., Tuesday.

Police said a car drove through the alley, firing several shots at the home. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said it was not immediately known if the victim was targeted.

Family members KTAB/KRBC spoke with said there were children at the home at the time of the shooting.

No one else was hurt.

This is Abilene’s fourth murder of 2019.

