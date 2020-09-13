One new COVID-19 case in Taylor County; 412 active cases

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One new case of COVID-19 and 4 recoveries have been reported in Taylor County. The total number of active cases is now 412.

Four patients recovered, but 20 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 2594 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: