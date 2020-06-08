Live Now
Houston holds 6-hour public viewing of Floyd’s casket

One new COVID-19 case in Taylor County; number of active cases drops to 13

News
Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene and the Taylor-County Public Health District report one new COVID-19 case. There are currently no hospitalizations related to the virus.

There are now 247 COVID-19 cases on record in Taylor County, according to the City of Abilene’s report.

6,178 total tests have been conducted, and to-date, 229 patients have recovered.

13 patients remain in self-isolation as they continue to fight COVID-19.

Demographic information about the patients can be found on the graphic below:

Latest COVID-19 testing numbers as of June 8, 2020
Expanded statistics for COVID-19 cases as of June 8, 2020

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News