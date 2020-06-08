One new COVID-19 case in Taylor County; number of active cases drops to 13

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene and the Taylor-County Public Health District report one new COVID-19 case. There are currently no hospitalizations related to the virus.
There are now 247 COVID-19 cases on record in Taylor County, according to the City of Abilene’s report.
6,178 total tests have been conducted, and to-date, 229 patients have recovered.
13 patients remain in self-isolation as they continue to fight COVID-19.
Demographic information about the patients can be found on the graphic below:
