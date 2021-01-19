One new COVID-19 related death in Taylor County, 79 new cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One new COVID-19-related death and 79 positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Monday show that of the 79 new cases, 51 are from PCR tests and 28 are from antigen tests.

The latest death reported is a female in her 60s with preexisting conditions.

One hundred sixteen patients recovered, but 122 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 13,351 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,585 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: