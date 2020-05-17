One person dead after two-vehicle crash in Stephens County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- A person was pronounced dead after a two-vehicle collision in Stephens County Friday afternoon.

Mercedes Elaine Fulton, female, 26, of Iowa Park, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the preliminary report made by the DPS, the accident took place at SH 67, 3 miles North of Breckenridge in Stephens County.

“Vehicle 1 was traveling North on SH 67 while vehicle 2 was traveling South. Vehicle 1 was traveling on the wrong side of the road. As the vehicles approached each other vehicle 2 veered left into the northbound lane to avoid vehicle 1. Vehicle 1 veered right to return to the northbound where the head-on crash occurred,” said Sergeant Fred Biddle from the DPS in Abilene

The crash is still under investigation.