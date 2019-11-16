One person dead in fatal crash on I-20

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Colorado City man was killed in a two-vehicle crash reported on Friday Morning.

Michael Wayne Scales, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was driving a 2019 Ford Pick up and was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

“Michael was traveling West on the South service road of IH-20 and was approaching a yield sign and eastbound on-ramp to IH-20,” said DPS Abilene. “Vehicle 2 was eastbound on the service road and attempted to enter the interstate using the on-ramp when it was struck by vehicle 1 (Michael).”

The other driver, Robert Bruce Gonzales, 24, of Colorado City, was taken to Mitchell County Hospital with serious injuries. According to DPS Abilene, he was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash is still under investigation.