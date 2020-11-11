One person dead in RV fire reported in South Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One person is dead after an RV caught fire in South Abilene.

According to the Abilene Fire Department, Wednesday early morning, fire crews arrived at the 900 block of ES 11th to find a RV with heavy smoke and flames showing from the windows and roof.

“An interior fire attack was made when crews found a victim inside the RV,” said the AFD in a press release. “The victim was removed from the RV and emergency medical services were provided.”

Despite all efforts, the victim passed away while on the scene.

The AFD says the identity of the victim is being withheld until notification of family can be made.

The RV received major fire damage and is a total loss. The cause of the fire has been ruled as accidental