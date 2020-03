ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A person was pronounced dead after a two-vehicle collision in Runnels County Saturday morning.

According to the Runnels County Sherriff’s Office, the crash happened West of Winters on highway 153 at Poe corner.

Another person was transported by EMS.

Runnels County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid the area as the highway between FM 1677 and cr. 300 has been shut down.