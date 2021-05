Dallas, Texas (KVEO)—One person is in custody after reports of a shooting at NorthPark mall in the city of Dallas.

Details are limited, but Dallas police said no injuries have been reported.

@PIODPD heading to a shooting incident at Northpark Mall. Early information is that one person is in custody. No shooting victims located at this time. Stand by for updates. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 31, 2021

Dallas City Council member Jennifer Staubach Gates said there is still heavy police presence at the mall.

Today at approximately 1:27 PM, an active shooter was reported at NorthPark Mall. Officers responded to the mall; a suspect is being detained. There are no reported injuries at this time. This is an active investigation, and a heavy police presence is at the mall. — Jennifer S. Gates (@cmjsgates) May 31, 2021

No other information was available.