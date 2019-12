ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A person was trapped in a “Penske” truck after a rollover accident.

According to authorities, the driver lost control, hit the guard rail and rolled.

The latest information shows first responders were able to get him out. The man will be able to recover.

The accident happened on westbound Interstate 20.

The Tye Police and Abilene Fire Department assisted on the scene,

This is a developing situation, BigCountryHompage will update if more information becomes available.