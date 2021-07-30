Ongoing hiring crisis hitting Big Country businesses hard

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Some businesses in the Big Country are feeling the ripple effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the ongoing staffing shortage.

Local businesses are scrambling daily to put together a sizable, yet quality, staff to just maintain regular store hours.

For restaurant The Local, they have had applicants, but have seen more no-shows than anything else.

Owner and General Manager Gabriel Stokes said in the 14 years he has been in the restaurant business, he has never seen anything like this.

Fellow manager and server Carson Matthews said she has worked more double shifts than ever before, and said that the lack of staff is exhausting, both physically and mentally.

The Local tries to have seven servers on the floor at a time, but are now running with only four for the time being.

However, restaurants are not the only businesses affected.

Hall Air Conditioning is in the middle of their busiest season of the year, and owner Kenneth Rich said they have been dealing with staffing problems since the pandemic started.

A company driven by fast and quality service, Rich said they are in need of new service technicians, installation teams and other help.

This shortage not only leaves the companies at a loss, but leaves the current employees worn out week in and week out.