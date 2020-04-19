Online martial arts class raises money to support medical professionals

ABILENE, TX. (KTAB/KRBC)- During these tough times it can be difficult to stay connected and stay in shape, while having to stay at home. On Saturday afternoon, a virtual online martial arts class was able to bring people together from all over the world, to raise money for a noble cause.

“We had so many people signing in and registering for it, that it crashed the server,” said Owner and President of Team Chip Martial Arts Center, Chip Townsend.

More than 2,500 martial artists from around the world joined the online class to raise money for medical professionals fighting COVID-19. Attendees donated a total of $6,200 for masks, gloves, and other medical equipment.

“We had people checking in from Venezuela, Australia, the U.S. and Europe. So we had people from all over the world inside the actual class,” said Chip.

During these tough times, online classes can keep people active and save jobs.

“If our students stay with us to continue to train, it allows us to keep our staff on board. If we can keep our staff on board, then they’re in the local economy spending money, buying their groceries, and doing the things we need to do,” said Chip.

Video chatting might not be the most ideal way to learn martial arts, but it does help things kind of get back to normal.

“I think this is a really incredible way to get people together. To have that opportunity, as close to what was our old normal but on a virtual platform,” said ACU junior and Chief Martial Arts Instructor Lexi Townsend.

Having to stay home hasn’t been easy for students of all ages. “I’ve had to adapt and not really have that crutch of being able to just walk across the room to a professor and ask, hey can I get your input on this,” said Lexi

Having to stay at home all day with your family has a learning curve too. “We’re not used to being around each other so often, and our dogs are even kind of freaking out too,” said virtual class participant Trinity Townsend.

This event gave people all over the world a fun instructive activity to help them get their minds off the Coronavirus, while learning some cool moves in the process.

“Even though this has been so difficult for so many people in so many different ways, there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and there is something we can learn, and can make us better people,” said Lexi.