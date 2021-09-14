Open Road Concert Series to close out 2021 season in Abilene Sept. 25

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Soon, you’ll be able to enjoy live music in downtown Abilene and help out some of the Big Country’s children-based nonprofits.

The Open Road Concert Series will be closing out it’s 2021 campaign on Saturday, September 25 at the Grace Museum’s courtyard, with all the proceeds going directly to the Abilene Community Foundation’s Future Fund.

Co-founder Taylor Sturgis said that the Future Fund was made specifically with Big Country kids in mind.

Their goal is to distribute the funds as grants to local nonprofits at the end of this year.

In years past, they were able to raise nearly $30,000 to give to the Grace Children’s Museum, which they used for a revitalization project.

Sturgis said that this year the Community Foundation is prepared to award even more grant money than before.

The Open Road finale with feature the Quacker City Night Hawks, as well as an open beer and wine bar.

Although the open bar will close at concert’s end, the Ice House will be hosting an after party immediately following the end of the show.