ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – While you’re home enjoying the Thanksgiving holiday with your families this week, so will most of Abilene’s restaurants and markets. Take a look at this list of confirmed holiday hours for local businesses.

As always, non-emergency city services will be closed for the holiday and return to work on Monday:

  • Waste services—
    Trash will not be collected this Thursday, but will be on its regular route Friday.
  • CityLink buses—
    Wednesday: No evening service
    Thursday: No service
    Friday: Saturday route; no On-Call or ZipZone
  • Abilene Zoo—
    Thursday: Open
    Friday: Closed

In case of an emergency, dial 9-1-1 immediately.

Eateries (alphabetically):

Closed: 2 Profs Gourmet Ice Cream
Closing at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday

Closed: Ann’s Thai Kitchen
Closed through Monday

Closed: Betty Rose’s Little Brisket
Pre-order closed

Closed: Copper Creek

Closed: Cypress St. Station

Closed: Fox Coffee
Closing at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday

Closed: Grain Theory
Closing at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday

Closed: Little Italy

Event only: Lucy’s Burgers
Hosting its annual Lucy’s Thanksgiving Luncheon for those without a hot Thanksgiving meal
11:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m.

Open: Majestic Coffee Shop
7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Closed: Sweet Thyme Kitchen
Reopens Saturday

Closed: Szechuan Chinese Restaurant

Closed: The Local

Closed: The Mill
Reopens Thursday, Nov. 30

Closed: The Shed Market

Open: Tokyo Asia Fusion
Offering 15% off meals on Thanksgiving

Closed: Vagabond Pizza
Reopens Saturday

Groceries:

Open: HEB
6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Closed: Market Street

Closed: United Supermarkets

Have a correction or need to add your business to the list? No, problem! Email us the information here. Have a safe and happy Thanksgiving!