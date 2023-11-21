ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – While you’re home enjoying the Thanksgiving holiday with your families this week, so will most of Abilene’s restaurants and markets. Take a look at this list of confirmed holiday hours for local businesses.
As always, non-emergency city services will be closed for the holiday and return to work on Monday:
- Waste services—
Trash will not be collected this Thursday, but will be on its regular route Friday.
- CityLink buses—
Wednesday: No evening service
Thursday: No service
Friday: Saturday route; no On-Call or ZipZone
- Abilene Zoo—
Thursday: Open
Friday: Closed
In case of an emergency, dial 9-1-1 immediately.
Have a correction or need to add your business to the list? No, problem! Email us the information here.
Eateries (alphabetically):
Closed: 2 Profs Gourmet Ice Cream
Closing at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday
Closed: Ann’s Thai Kitchen
Closed through Monday
Closed: Betty Rose’s Little Brisket
Pre-order closed
Closed: Copper Creek
Closed: Cypress St. Station
Closed: Fox Coffee
Closing at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday
Closed: Grain Theory
Closing at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday
Closed: Little Italy
Event only: Lucy’s Burgers
Hosting its annual Lucy’s Thanksgiving Luncheon for those without a hot Thanksgiving meal
11:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m.
Open: Majestic Coffee Shop
7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Closed: Sweet Thyme Kitchen
Reopens Saturday
Closed: Szechuan Chinese Restaurant
Closed: The Local
Closed: The Mill
Reopens Thursday, Nov. 30
Closed: The Shed Market
Open: Tokyo Asia Fusion
Offering 15% off meals on Thanksgiving
Closed: Vagabond Pizza
Reopens Saturday
Groceries:
Open: HEB
6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Closed: Market Street
Closed: United Supermarkets
Have a correction or need to add your business to the list? No, problem! Email us the information here. Have a safe and happy Thanksgiving!