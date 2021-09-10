Operation Allies Welcome: Dyess helping transport vulnerable Afghans across US for immigration processing

A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 317th Airlift Wing, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, prepares to board evacuated Afghans at Dulles International Airport, Virginia, Sep. 6, 2021. Members out of Dyess made multiple lifts around the Continental United States in support of Operation Allies Welcome, a national effort led by the Department of Homeland Security to transport vulnerable Afghan evacuees around the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Reilly McGuire)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Dyess Air Force Base says they have been supporting Operation Allies Welcome, in which they have helped transport vulnerable Afghans to different supportive locations where they and their families can safely complete immigration processing.

In a news release issued Friday afternoon, Dyess says the 317th Airlift Wing has supported the efforts of Operation Allies Welcome since Aug. 21.

The operation is the initiative that was approved by the Secretary of Defense to support the Department of Homeland Security to “provide temporary housing, sustainment, and support inside the United States for Afghan personnel,” the release states.

Dyess says the operation is ongoing, and they are “not currently tasked with hosting any vulnerable Afghans,” stating their main role is transportation only.

