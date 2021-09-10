Operation Allies Welcome: Dyess helping transport vulnerable Afghans across US for immigration processing

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Dyess Air Force Base says they have been supporting Operation Allies Welcome, in which they have helped transport vulnerable Afghans to different supportive locations where they and their families can safely complete immigration processing.
In a news release issued Friday afternoon, Dyess says the 317th Airlift Wing has supported the efforts of Operation Allies Welcome since Aug. 21.
The operation is the initiative that was approved by the Secretary of Defense to support the Department of Homeland Security to “provide temporary housing, sustainment, and support inside the United States for Afghan personnel,” the release states.
Dyess says the operation is ongoing, and they are “not currently tasked with hosting any vulnerable Afghans,” stating their main role is transportation only.
The full news release reads as follows:
The Dyess Team at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas supported the humanitarian efforts of Operation Allies Welcome staring on Aug. 21, 2021.
The 317th Airlift Wing aided in transporting vulnerable Afghans to various support locations around the country in a national effort to provide them essential support in secured areas, where they and their families can complete immigration processing safely.
Operation Allies Welcome is the initiative approved by the Secretary of Defense to support the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), through U.S. Northern Command, to provide temporary housing, sustainment, and support inside the United States for Afghan personnel.
This operation is currently still ongoing. Released imagery of ongoing operations in Operation Allies Welcome can be found at https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/OAR, while more information on the operation can be found at https://www.dhs.gov/allieswelcome.