Operation Blue Jeans clothes 400 students for school year

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) – With summer starting and school just around the corner, Christian Service Center is starting up their Operation Blue Jeans.

“If we didn’t have a place like Operation Blue Jeans I am not sure what the parents would do,” said Jim Clark, Director, Christian Service Center.

From now until September low income families can get their children’s school clothes for free.

“For parents that can’t afford to get them new clothes and new stuff, we have places like this that help us,” said Vanessa Gomez, Family Receiving Clothes.

To get those clothes you have to call and set up an appointment with Christian Service Center.

“Most everyone who comes in here qualifies income wise,” said Clark.

Last year they helped more than 400 kids from from kindergarten to middle school get new clothes and shoes.

“It’s because we have a very generous community, churches, foundations, individuals who love to help low income kids and so they give us money in the first part of the summer or throughout the summer,” said Clark.

When the kids come in to get their uniform it makes all the hard work worth it.

“This helps them know we have a community that helps kids out,” said Gomez.

The elementary kids get two pair of jeans, 5 pairs of socks, 5 pairs of underwear and a pair of shoes, all new. The middle school kids get two polos, two khaki pants and the socks, underwear and shoes.