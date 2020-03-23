Abilene ophthalmologists taking intense precautions in response to coronavirus

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — When working with the the eyes, ophthalmologists must take intense precautions on a regular basis.
“You can’t recognize me because I’ve got glasses on. We’re supposed to be keeping our hands away from our face. I’m not usually wearing scrubs. After every exam, most of us here in town are just completely doing a wipe-down of our rooms to try to keep down any viral particles that might be situated there,” Ophthalmologist Troy Carter said.
With the threat of coronavirus, those precautions are actively escalating.
“People are generally a little bit nervous and apprehensive when they come to a doctors office anyway and so I think just seeing that we are taking every measure possible, it helps relax them a bit,” Ophthalmologist Assistant Whit Liggett said.
Carter said, “We all are on the front lines, so we can’t take chances. We’re not going to be seeing normal patients for their diabetes check or their glasses check or anything. Now, it’s just going to be people that have injuries or a red eye.”
Liggett said, “Just anything we can do to be on the safe side puts everybody at ease.”
“These are unprecedented times and we just have to do what we can to protect the people of Abilene and to protect ourselves,” Carter said.
- Sending a check to unemployed Americans has bipartisan support
- US athletes adjust to new norm amid virus concerns
- US Olympian Kate Nye weighs in on virus impacts
- Senate struggles to agree on $2 trillion spending deal
- Counselor at Texas prison tests positive for COVID-19