ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s been six weeks since the Mesquite Heat fire blazed along Taylor County, and emotions still run high for some who were affected.

United Rescue Alliance and Texas A&M Forest Services both put together separate events Wednesday, to help those who are still in need.

“Because they are really now just coming to a place of saying, ‘What do I need,’” explained Angel Poorman, Founder and President of United Rescue Alliance, which helps with natural disasters.

These feelings are all too familiar for Poorman, who was evacuated from her home and lost belongings in the fire.

“This fire has affected us personally,” she said.

Poorman, though, told KTAB/KRBC she is prioritizing guiding the community with the help of her company, instead of focusing on herself first.

“The heart behind is to give hope. Without hope, people die,” Poorman painted. “They can die physically; they die spiritually and emotionally.”

United Rescue Alliance hosted a recovery resource center, giving financial assistance and immediate help or direction to these families who made an appointment.

Another organization, Texas A&M Forest Service, has worked on helping landowners, who were hit by the Mesquite Heat fire, by joining up with other organizations to give resources and information at their After the Fire recovery workshop, which was held Wednesday morning – six weeks after the start of the wildfire.

“The idea is to get landowners who have been affected by the 2022 wildfires together with professionals,” said Karl Flocke, Woodland Ecologist with Texas A&M Forest Service.

For some, when the fire goes away, Flocke said they forget about it. For others, they continue to face the haunting memories of destruction and devastation.

“For the folks that had their properties burned, and definitely the folks that lost their houses,” Flocke said, “this is something that they are going to be dealing with for years to come.”

Flocke said he is hopeful the workshop gave information about financial incentive programs, grass restoration, tree recovery, preparing for future wildfires, and more. He told KTAB/KRBC that there are many programs for landowners available, but many might not know where to look for them.

Like Poorman with United Rescue Alliance, Flocke said he wants to continue to help families in need.

“Really, to help this community – our community – take their next steps after the fires,” said Poorman.

If there are households still in need and were unable to make an appointment, Poorman advises them to reach out to United Rescue Alliance for guidance. To that same affect, Flocke encourages landowners to utilize their online resources. Click here for additional resources and learn how to help.