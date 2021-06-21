Organizers excited for return of Abilene Freedom Festival

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — After Abilene Freedom Fest was canceled in 2020, organizers and citizens alike say they are looking forward to the 2021 festivities.

With artists Neal McCoy and Jerrod Medulla agreeing to return this year and Chris Colston joining the set list, Freedom Fest 2021 is shaping up to be the best yet.

“Yes last year was canceled, which made planning for this year a whole lot easier because we had a lot of that already aligned,” says Abilene Freedom Fest President Cameron Wiley.

The two-day event begins in Downtown Abilene on Saturday July 3.

“Starts at 4 p.m., it’s free to the public, we’re going to have concerts and food trucks and all kinds of stuff going on all around downtown,” says Wiley.

The Paramount Theater will also be screening the hit 1996 movie Independence Day. General admission will be charged.

The Freedom Parade and fireworks display will also be held on July 3 before the event wraps up with the newly added Heroes Dinner event.

“It’s new, something that we’re going to be trying out for the first time. We’ve got a lot of first responders coming out to grab a meal, even if they’re on duty they’re going to be able to grab a meal and take it to go. We’re really looking forward to honoring them,” said Wiley.

The Heroes Dinner is free for all active duty military, veterans, and first responders. Citizens can buy themselves a plate and cover the bill for the dinner’s honorees by purchasing a Heroes ticket.

On Sunday, July 4, the Abilene Expo Center ticket gate will open at 4 p.m.

“Music starts at 5, but during all that time you can show up, grab some food, go hang out in the family area,” said Wiley.

Vendors, food trucks, games, and bounce houses will be available all day, set to a backdrop of the headlining performers.

“Lots of stuff to do on the Fourth that you can come out and enjoy with your family before you go off and pop fireworks off later that night,” Wiley said.