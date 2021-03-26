Organizers excited to get 2021 Children’s Art and Literacy Festival back on track

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 2021 Children’s Art and Literacy Festival (CALF) is just under three months away, but according to Sidney Levesque of the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council, attendee registration is already ahead of schedule.

“We’re so excited to have the CALF festival back, you know we had to cancel last year because of the pandemic,” says Levesque.

Children’s author and Illustrator Loren Long

The 2021 CALF will feature the work of National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature (NCCIL) spotlight author and illustrator Loren Long.

Performers dressed as Long’s characters will be out and about, and there will be a display of his works.

“Thursday night is free to the public. It’s the storybook parade, sculpture unveiling, our garden party, and the artist’s talk,” said Levesque.

Otis the Tractor

The festival will run from Thursday June 10 through 12. To kick off the festivities, a new character will be joining the ranks of the Storybook Garden in Downtown Abilene.

“It’ll be a set of two sculptures that are two friends, and the children are going to be actually able to climb up on the Otis tractor,” says Levesque.

In past years, the festival has played host to attendees from all over Texas and even out of state.

A Wichita Falls couple on their way through Downtown Abilene says they’ve never been to the CALF, but they’re certainly looking forward to it this year.

“Absolutely, we can’t wait to come down and bring the family and see the characters,” says visitor Amy Vail.

“Y’all have an amazing downtown district,” visitor Alex Metzger says.

Tickets can be purchased online at abilenecalf.com or by phone at 325-677-1161. Early bird prices extend until May 15 at $13 for adults and $8 for children.