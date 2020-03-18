Otis Wiley, first African-American Sheriff’s Deputy in Taylor County dies at 81

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Otis Wiley, the first African-American Sheriff’s Deputy of Taylor County died March 14, 2020, he was 81.

Otis Wiley was born in Merkel, Texas on October 31, 1938 His Grandparents were the First Black Settlers in the History of Taylor County.

With no college education or Law Enforcement experience, and while working for the City of Abilene Sanitation Department, Otis applied for a job with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department in February of 1967. Sheriff George Maxwell hired him, making Otis the First Black Sheriff’s Deputy in Taylor County.

Otis learned Law and worked his way up to the Warrant Department, eventually proceeding to Academy Training. Otis was promoted to Lieutenant, then Captain. Otis’s career continued to prosper, having been recruited by the Department of Public safety, other Sheriff’s Departments, the Texas Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) Agency and the U.S. Marshall’s office. Otis turned them down, being handpicked by then-District-Attorney, Ed Paytner.

He chose to work in the District Attorney’s Office and was quickly transferred into the position of Investigator where he stayed for 20 years. After 30 years in law Enforcement, Otis retired from fighting man’s crime and took up God’s Crime fighting.

Has passed away quietly on March 14, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.