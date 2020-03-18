1  of  47
Closings and Delays
Abilene ISD AOK Driving School Baird ISD Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breckenridge ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Coleman ISD Early ISD Eastland ISD Elmcrest Baptist Church Eula ISD Gorman ISD Hardin Simmons University Hermleigh ISD Howard Payne University JETS Early Head Start Jim Ned CISD Kenley School Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Moran ISD Panther Creek CISD Premier High School - Abilene Ranger College Ranger ISD Ready Steps Preschool Ministries Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Rotan ISD Santa Anna ISD Snyder ISD Southern Hills Church of Christ St. John's Episcopal St. John's Lutheran Church - Winters Trent ISD TSTC - All Campuses Westbrook ISD Winters ISD Wylie ISD Zephyr ISD

Otis Wiley, first African-American Sheriff’s Deputy in Taylor County dies at 81

News
Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Otis Wiley, the first African-American Sheriff’s Deputy of Taylor County died March 14, 2020, he was 81.

Otis Wiley was born in Merkel, Texas on October 31, 1938 His Grandparents were the First Black Settlers in the History of Taylor County.

With no college education or Law Enforcement experience, and while working for the City of Abilene Sanitation Department, Otis applied for a job with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department in February of 1967. Sheriff George Maxwell hired him, making Otis the First Black Sheriff’s Deputy in Taylor County.

With no college education or Law Enforcement experience, and while working for the City of Abilene Sanitation Department, Otis applied for a job with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department in February of 1967. Sheriff George Maxwell hired him, making Otis the First Black Sheriff’s Deputy in Taylor County.

Otis learned Law and worked his way up to the Warrant Department, eventually proceeding to Academy Training. Otis was promoted to Lieutenant, then Captain. Otis’s career continued to prosper, having been recruited by the Department of Public safety, other Sheriff’s Departments, the Texas Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) Agency and the U.S. Marshall’s office. Otis turned them down, being handpicked by then-District-Attorney, Ed Paytner.

He chose to work in the District Attorney’s Office and was quickly transferred into the position of Investigator where he stayed for 20 years. After 30 years in law Enforcement, Otis retired from fighting man’s crime and took up God’s Crime fighting.

Has passed away quietly on March 14, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News