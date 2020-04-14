‘Out-of-state resident’ tests positive for COVID-19 in Nolan Co.

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital (RPMH) in Sweetwater is treating a patient for COVID-19.

In a social media post by RPMH, Judge Whitley May says the patient is “an out-of-state resident,” and that this case will not count towards Nolan County’s tally.

RPMH officials say a man aged 50-60 was admitted to the hospital Sunday after EMS responded to a 911 call.

The man was placed in isolation, and the positive test results were received Tuesday morning.

RPMH says they have been prepared for such an event and have updated their visiting policies as a result of the positive test.

Watch the video below for more information.