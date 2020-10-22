Outgoing Abilene PD Chief selected to same position in San Marcos, to start in November

SAN MARCOS, Texas (News Release) — The City of San Marcos is announcing the selection of Stan Standridge as the new Chief of the San Marcos Police Department subject to City Council confirmation on November 4.

Following a nationwide search, Standridge was one of two finalists named in September, the other being Chief Robert Brown who leads the Duncanville Police Department.

“Chief Standridge rose to the top of a very competitive and highly qualified field of applicants,” said City Manager Bert Lumbreras. “It’s clear that our community wants a leader who understands our demographics and is adept at serving every single resident in a cohesive and thoughtful manner. Chief Standridge has the proven ability to be a community leader, and he’s the right person to lead our men and women in blue into the future.”

Lumbreras continued, “I am confident that Chief Standridge will be able to build on the great work done by Interim Chief Bob Klett and his team over the past year. My sincere appreciation goes out to Chief Klett for his dedicated service to our community during his tenure as our interim chief.”

At their November 4 regular meeting, San Marcos City Council will be asked to confirm Chief Standridge per the process specified in Section 143.013 of the Texas Local Government Code.

“My wife Beth and I are deeply honored to serve alongside the citizens in San Marcos to foster a culture of inclusion,” said Chief Stan Standridge. “I am committed to providing steadfast leadership to our Police Department and City. Leadership is relationship forged through service. I look forward to engaging the men and women of the SMPD, sworn and civilian, while continuing to provide professional police services to all citizens.”

Following Council confirmation on November 4, Chief Standridge will begin his position in San Marcos on November 16, 2020.

See below for Standridge’s full biography. For media inquiries, contact communicationsinfo@sanmarcostx.gov.

Chief Stan Standridge has served more than 25 years with the Abilene Police Department, the last eleven as the Chief of Police. Chief Standridge currently serves as the President of the Texas Police Chiefs Association (TPCA), an organization which seeks to promote the professional practice of law enforcement and advocates for the highest standards of ethical conduct among today’s peace officers. Standridge has a Master of Public Administration degree from Sam Houston State University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy. He graduated LEMIT’s Leadership Command College in 2009 and the FBI’s Law Enforcement Executive Development (LEEDA) program in 2018. Standridge is the recipient of numerous awards, including 20 Under 40 Business Leader, Executive Leadership Award, I-CAN Hero, and the TPCA’s Innovation Award. He has chaired the State’s Officer Safety Committee and worked with his team to create VINCIBLE–a statewide program that works to reduce police officer line of duty deaths and injuries in Texas–which is used by more than 1,500 police agencies, including the San Marcos Police Department.