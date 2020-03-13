Outlaws & Legends headliner Willie Nelson postpones weekend concert at River Spirit Casino due to coronavirus concerns

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Outlaws & Legends headliner Willie Nelson has postponed his upcoming weekend concert at River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa due to concerns over the coronavirus.
According to a Facebook post by River Spirit Casino Resort, Willie Nelson canceled his Sunday, March 15 concert at the venue due to “concerns about the spread of COVID-19.”
The post says Willie, along with other performers, intend to reschedule their performances at the venue.
BigCountryHomepage.com reached out to Outlaws & Legends officials to see if Willie Nelson still planned to headline their show, but have not received a reply as of time of publishing.
Festival officials have previously stated that the show will go on as planned.
