TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Ovalo man was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

An arrest warrant was issued for Cary Roberts of Ovalo on Wednesday, January 17. Roberts was taken into custody by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office the same day.

Roberts allegedly committed multiple acts of sexual abuse to a child younger than 14 years old.

Roberts also has a pending charge for Indecency with a Child from Callahan County. He remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $50,000 bond.