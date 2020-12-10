More than 200 pounds of marijuana seized in east Texas traffic stop

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Two were arrested with more than 200 pounds of marijuana after a traffic stop in east Texas earlier this week.
Abisai Martinez-Coronel, 27, and Carlos Molina, 20, were stopped on Interstate Highway 30.
During the investigation, officers found 244 pounds of marijuana.
