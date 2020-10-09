Over the counter take home COVID-19 tests available at United Supermarkets

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- During the pandemic it has not been easy for people to get tested for COVID-19, without going through numerous steps in the process. This week United Supermarkets has a new take home coronavirus test, which patients can pick up over the counter at the pharmacy.

“Saves you a lot of time, a lot of stress, a lot of matter,” said Abilene resident Jennifer Sillemon.

These testing kits are able to detect active COVID-19 cases, and save those who take the tests from a trip to the doctors office.

“You don’t have to have an appointment. You fill out a questionnaire to qualify, and then once we’ve reviewed the questionnaire we can provide the test,” said United Supermarkets Clinical Pharmacist Amy Gebhart RPH.

According to United Supermarkets, test results are expected to come back within 72-hours.

“We can deliver it to patients homes if they’re not able to send someone in to pick it up for them,” said Gebhart.

This take home test does not use a nasal swab. Instead it uses a patient’s saliva to get the results.

“It’s definitely a lot better to swab your mouth, than to, again have it shot up through your nostrils,” said Sillemon.

Like many people with preexisting conditions, Sillemon has had to take extra precautions to make sure her and her family are as safe as possible.

“During seasonal changes, allergies and what not, the asthma hits really hard. Lots of wheezing, we’re constantly on breathing machines. So with corona and COVID going on, it’s just even more scary, more freaky because you don’t know if it’s COVID, or if you’re having an asthma attack,” said Sillemon.

Now that people have the opportunity to test for COVID in the comfort of their own homes, Sillemon says it has the power to positively impact the entire community.

“I feel like having a convenient test to be able to walk in and to be able to go get it, it makes it that much better for you. Saves you a couple of steps, possibly saves your life, saves someone’s life, because you’re able to get those results and quarantine and hopefully not spread it to as many people,” said Sillemon.

The test costs $139.99, and as of right now the test is not covered by prescription insurance. According to United Supermarkets, people looking to take the test can contact their insurance providers for a possible reimbursement.