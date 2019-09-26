‘Over the Edge’ takes fundraising to new heights for Big Brothers/Big Sisters

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Fundraising will go to new heights this weekend with the 4th Annual Over the Edge event, which will benefit Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Abilene.

You can watch participants rappel from the 20-story Enterprise building this Saturday, where there will also be food trucks and music for spectators to enjoy.

The street in front of the Better Business Bureau’s office on Chestnut will be blocked off for spectator’s safety.

Over the Edge is Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Enterprise tower at 500 Chestnut.

