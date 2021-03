SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An earthquake rattled an area of the Big Country just east of Snyder early Friday morning.

According to the United States Geographical Survey (USGS), a 2.6 magnitude quake was detected 12.6 miles east of Snyder and 24.6 miles northwest of Sweetwater at 1:46 a.m. Friday.

The exact coordinates of the earthquake are 32.726N 100.702.W, and its depth was 2 kilometers.

