ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An investigation is underway after a home caught fire overnight just south of Downtown Abilene.

Firefighters responded to the call just after midnight to find the front of the house near South 6th and Elm Streets fully-involved.

The homeowner says her cousin and two children were inside at the time of the fire, but were able to get out safely.

Investigators have estimated the damage to be around $10,000.