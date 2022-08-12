ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – More than $50,000 of damages were reported after an overnight 2-alarm housefire in Abilene’s Original Town North area, close to Hendrick Medical Supply.

Crews with the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to the fire at 1:00 a.m. Friday, in the 800 block of Hickory Street.

AFD crews reported a fully involved housefire with smoke and flames. A second alarm was called because the housefire was close to other structures.

According to the release, firefighters attacked the exterior of the home due to the extent of the fire and the structural integrity of the house.

AFD confirmed that nobody was living at the home when it caught fire.

While the housefire is still being investigated, AFD estimated damages at $60,000.