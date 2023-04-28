ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – You’ve heard the saying, “when one door closes, another one opens,” haven’t you? For one small business team in Abilene, the other door opening was kind of hidden.

The previous owners of Sockdolager Brewing Company, which shut off its taps in February, now have a new venture – escape rooms.

Eye Spy Escape Room opened at the beginning of April with one room that transports you to a 1960s doctor’s office, and another room takes you to a soda shop. The rooms are adorned by items found at local antique stores.

It begs the question; after Krista Hale and Alex Nicolato had to close down Sockdolager, why the move to escape rooms?

“There’s a lot of stuff for smaller children, and then stuff for 21-and-over, but that middle ground, there’s not a whole lot,” Nicolato explained. “So, I was like, ‘let’s fill that need and have fun with it.'”

The duo said they’ve had a knack for escape rooms because it’s a brain teaser and something most ages can enjoy. With Abilene welcoming more and more visitors every year, and a hotel to open soon in Downtown, they anticipate a lot of guests.

“We know that we’re going to be getting a lot of people from out of town, so it’s kind of our business plan of getting the hotels involved and get Abilene involved, and putting it all into a fantastic situation,” expanded Nicolato.

Eye Spy Escape Room is located at the old Abilene Public Library – 1401 South Danville Drive. Follow this link to learn more and book your escape room session.