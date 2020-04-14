Paint Rock ISD becomes one of first districts near Big Country to announce closure for rest of school year, graduations to be livestreamed

CONCHO COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Paint Rock ISD has become one of the first districts near the Big Country area to announce closure for the rest of the school year.

Superintendent Ron Cline made the announcement on social media Tuesday, saying that the decision to close Paint Rock ISD for the 2019-2020 school year was made, “out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety and well-being of its students, parents, teachers, and staff.”

High School and Kindergarten graduations will now take place online and will be livestreamed, though exact details are still being worked out.

Teachers at Paint Rock ISD will continue to provide online education, as they have been since Governor Greg Abbott ordered schools to close on March 16 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

