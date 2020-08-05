Pandemic not keeping new businesses from opening in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Despite the pandemic slowing down some construction throughout the Key City, many new businesses are still planning on opening up.

With some restaurants opening in the next month and others following suit, Big Country residents will soon have some new places to eat, shop and enjoy.

Starting off Clack street, in front of Academy, construction is underway as they prepare to open Panera Bread, an optical store, Hollywood Nails and an unnamed burger shop.

The shell of the building is almost complete and then the new businesses will be ready to move in, however no finalized completion date has been set.

On the north side of town, ACU’s Allen Ridge Lifestyle Village is also underway and expecting three businesses to open this October.

In addition to the Lifestyle Village, they are hoping to bring in another hotel and expand on the north side of town.

Cheryl Sawyers with the City of Abilene says last year at this time they had 31 site plans underway and this year they have 24.

She says not much has changed for these new businesses opening despite the pandemic.