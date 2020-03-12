Panic buying, stockpiling hit Abilene as fear over coronavirus intensifies

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Stores and supermarkets were packed on Thursday as residents flocked to stock up on items in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sam’s Club, Walmarts and other grocery stores had full parking lots with people buying items like toilet paper, paper towels and drinks. Some stores mandated the number of a specific item one could buy.

Sanitizers were also in high demand.

A video watched thousands of times on social media showed chaos in Abilene’s Sam’s Club.

Checkout lines reached to the back of the store.

Experts said this is a phenomenon called “panic buying.” That’s when people buy not what they need, but what they are afraid they need.

Several stores KTAB/KRBC spoke with said they are working on keeping essentials in full supply.

* Video courtesy of: Jeanna Barr Gordon