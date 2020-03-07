Parade commemorating Texas Independence Day held Saturday in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) – A parade to commemorate the day Texas declared its independence (March 2) was held on Congress Avenue Saturday.

The parade started at the Congress Avenue bridge over Lady Bird Lake and went up Congress Avenue to 11th Street in front of the Texas Capitol Building.

The Texas Declaration of Independence was adopted on March 2, 1836 when settlers in Mexican Texas declared independence from Mexico and created the Republic of Texas.

It was one of three Celebrate Texas events over the next three days.

