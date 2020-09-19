Parade marshals celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, 16 de Septiembre Parade

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) -As nearly 30 floats drove down the streets, members of the community gathered to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Two lucky Abilene men were chosen to be the parade marshals, Bill Enriquez and Manuel Hernandez.

Manuel says, “Well they told me that I was going to be a parade marshal and I didn’t know, they surprised me.”

Bill says, “The parade is just a celebration of customs, cultures, to me, it means looking back at my own personal heritage, it means looking at the contributions we have made as hispano-americanos.”

Bill Enriquez is a member of the Abilene ISD board of trustees and involved throughout the community. He says he enjoys the celebration but it’s not just a month-long thin.

“This is all year round, we’re just taking a little time to take a breather to let the community know that we’re all in the same boat,” said Bill Enriquez

Manuel Hernandez is a 92-year-old who is a part of the Knights of Columbus and other organizations. He says he is proud of his culture and the path he has paved.

Manuel says, “This new generation, that they don’t have to go through nothing like that, no more. I always like to work with people, always mention to them, the teenagers, go to school and get your education, you go so you have the opportunity that I didn’t have.”

And for both men, being named grand marshals was more than just a title. It was the chance to show off the pride they have for their community and their heritage.