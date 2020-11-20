Paramount cancels events through Nov. 30

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Paramount Theatre has canceled all events through the end of November.

In a social media post Thursday evening, the Paramount says they will be closed to outside visitors and events will be canceled until Nov. 30.

Those who have already purchased tickets to events between now and Nov. 30 can receive a full refund beginning Friday, the social media post states.

The decision comes after Hendrick Health Services asked community members and local businesses to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as ICU beds in the hospital network have reached capacity.