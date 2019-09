ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Historic Paramount Theatre will be showing a cult classic this weekend in Downtown Abilene.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail will be playing at the Paramount once Friday night and twice on Saturday.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $6 for students, seniors (60+), military and children.

The first showing is Friday night at 7:30, and the two showings on Saturday are at 2 p.m. and 7:29 p.m.

