Paramount Theatre ready to open as COVID-19 restrictions set to loosen

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Trauma Service Area D (TSA-D) around the Big Country are below 15% for the sixth consecutive day.

If the TSA stays below that number for one more consecutive day, the Paramount Theatre will reopen its doors for business.

On May 18, 1930, staff were eager to open the doors to the historic theatre for the first time.

Now, more than 90 years later, employees find themselves in the same scene. This time though it’s not during the titles.

For the past two months, George Levesque has been one of the few characters left in our story after the Paramount closed its doors to the public on Nov. 19.

“The staff still comes to work. We walk in, go to our desks, check our email,” said Levesque. “And then sometimes it’s a struggle to come up with things to keep you busy for the entire day.”

The first act of this story was about a historic theatre anticipating its next rush to the ticket booth.

In the last week though, the plot has thickened.

“When we hit 7 [consecutive days], we go from level 6 to level 5, and then we open that morning,” said Levesque.

Just like every movie has its hero, it also has its villains.

In this case, the only thing stopping the Paramount from opening its doors has been COVID-19.

“You know, the economy has really taken a hit with all of this,” said Taylor County Judge Downing Bolls.

We haven’t beaten the virus yet, but Levesque says we are learning more about its faults.

“More people know somebody who’s been in the hospital, more people know somebody that’s died,” said Levesque. “When they are personally affected by COVID, they make a conscious decision to do something about it.”

Just like heroes in a movie mask up, so do we.

“Social distancing, staying out of large crowds, all of those things work,” said Judge Bolls.

The precautions are all being taken in hopes that places like the Paramount can finally have its happy ending.

“The real purpose of this is to have something on stage, or to have a film screening, or to have somebody singing up there,” said Levesque.

Regardless of the dream, Taylor County is still approaching the climax, unsure of what will happen next. The ending, to be continued.