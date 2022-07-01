ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A new animal adoption center is coming to town, set to be located near Cal Young Park on Abilene’s east side.

All Kind Animal Initiative said it partnered with the City of Abilene to secure land for the future home of the Abilene Pet Adoption and Rescue Center (PARC). Which, according to a release, will replace the existing Abilene Animal Shelter.

The near $10 million facility is set to be housed at 610 East South 11th Street and will have a view of Lytle Creek.

Abilene entered an agreement with All Kind Animal Initiative in October of 2021, to manage fundraising efforts and design work of the soon-to-be state-of-the-art animal adoption center.

“The PARC will offer much-needed solutions and resources to address many of the animal welfare problems in Abilene, including more humane housing of homeless pets as well as the capacity to spay and neuter onsite. It will also be a beautiful facility, one that we can be proud of as a community,” said Andrea Robison, Chairperson for All Kind Animal Initiative.

The nonprofit is an organization dedicated to improving animal welfare in the City of Abilene. Through the new animal shelter; its mission is to decrease the homeless pet population, increase pet retention, offer pet parent and fostering education resources and make spay/neuter programs more accessible.

A construction date has yet to be determined.